Dahlin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-0 rout of the Kings.

The 23-year-old blueliner produced his first multi-point performance since Jan. 11, but Dahlin has been delivering consistent offense for the Sabres for the past six weeks. He's been held off the scoresheet only five times in 14 games since the beginning of January, racking up four goals and 12 points over that stretch, and he sits one goal shy of tying the career-high 15 he notched in 2022-23.