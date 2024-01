Dahlin notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Dahlin set up a Jordan Greenway tally in the third period. Through nine outings in January, Dahlin has provided three goals, six assists, 26 shots on net, 15 hits and 15 blocked shots. The do-it-all defenseman is enjoying another strong campaign with 38 points (13 on the power play), 136 shots, 91 hits, 88 blocks and a minus-13 rating through 46 contests overall.