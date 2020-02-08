Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Eased back into action Friday
Dahlin returned to action in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers after a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury.
The 19-year-old didn't see quite as much ice time as usual, but he still chipped in two shots and three blocked shots. With the injury behind him, expect Dahlin to handle a full workload when the Sabres host the Ducks on Sunday afternoon.
