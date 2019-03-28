Ristolainen (illness) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.

Ristolainen continues to battle a bug, leaving fantasy rosters without a well-rounded fantasy blueliner (minus rating) for a second straight contest. Will Borgen seems likely to replace him among the pairings for a second straight game, while Ristolainen will need to wait until at least Saturday versus the Islanders to return.

