Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out again Thursday
Ristolainen (illness) will remain sidelined for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.
Ristolainen continues to battle a bug, leaving fantasy rosters without a well-rounded fantasy blueliner (minus rating) for a second straight contest. Will Borgen seems likely to replace him among the pairings for a second straight game, while Ristolainen will need to wait until at least Saturday versus the Islanders to return.
