Lehner, who missed Monday's loss to the Capitals due to an apparent hip injury, was back on the ice Tuesday and expects to be resume full duty for Wednesday's practice, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports. "I pulled my one hip earlier in the season. Been a little bit back and forth. Pulled it again against Colorado (in a 5-4 loss on Feb. 11). Just kept going through it."

The issue reportedly worsened to where Lehner couldn't move much at all ahead of Monday's game, but he's apparently on the quick rebound, confirmed by the fact the team sent goalie Linus Ullmark back to Rochester on Tuesday. We'll see if the Sabres tap the pads of Lehner or Chad Johnson for Thursday's game in Detroit, while trade rumors continue to circle around Lehner ahead of the deadline.