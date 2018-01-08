Lehner made 25 saves on 27 shots in Sunday's loss to the Flyers.

The Sabres may have lost the game 4-1, but Lehner only gave up two goals and looked solid. He allowed six goals in his last outing against the Wild, so it's good to see him bounce back. Lehner's .911 save percentage and 2.87 GAA may suffice in some deep leagues, but his nine wins through 32 appearances this season are quite disappointing. The Sabres struggles have been so bad that it's hard to recommend starting Lehner as a fantasy netminder in most settings.