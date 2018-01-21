Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets yanked for second time in three starts
Lehner was torched for four goals on 19 shots Saturday before he was replaced by Chad Johnston. The Sabres ultimately lost 7-1 to the Stars.
Lehner has allowed four goals in each of his last two starts and he's been pulled in two of his last three starts. Lehner sees a lot of pucks, so his save percentage certainly won't hurt your stats. But his production this year is a clear step backwards from a somewhat promising 2016-17. He's hard to start, but all but impossible to drop. Ugh.
