Sabres' Robin Lehner: Healthy enough to counter Jets
Lehner (upper body) will guard the cage at home against the Jets on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Lehner's upper-body malady caused him to miss Monday's practice, but he's evidently none the worse for wear and set to face the league's second-best power play and the third most powerful offense overall. The Swede is 9-16-6 with a 2.87 GAA and .911 save percentage; those numbers could be much worse playing for the bottom dwellers of the Eastern Conference.
