Sabres' Robin Lehner: Records 48 saves in loss
Lehner stopped 48 shots but lost 3-2 in overtime against the Blackhawks on Friday.
The 26-year-old turned aside 26 shots in the first two periods alone to give the Sabres a lead, but they gave up the game-tying goal in a lopsided third period, and the Blackhawks scored the winner with five seconds left in overtime. He didn't get the victory, but Lehner was fantastic and has posted two strong games in a row, resulting in a .943 save percentage. The Sabres need this kind of performance every game in order to have a chance to win.
