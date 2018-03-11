Sabres' Robin Lehner: Tough luck loser against Vegas
Lehner made 33 saves through regulation in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Lehner deserved a better fate. He stood on his head at times -- he came within 4:14 of a shutout -- and forced the shootout to five rounds. Lehner is 14-25-8 this season with marginal ratios, but it's hard to be exceptional with such a porous crew in front of him.
More News
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Preparing for tough Vegas team•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Stops 37 in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Gets start in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Allows goal in relief Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Surrenders four in loss to Panthers•
-
Sabres' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...