Lehner made 33 saves through regulation in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Lehner deserved a better fate. He stood on his head at times -- he came within 4:14 of a shutout -- and forced the shootout to five rounds. Lehner is 14-25-8 this season with marginal ratios, but it's hard to be exceptional with such a porous crew in front of him.