Sabres' Taylor Leier: Re-ups with Buffalo organization
Leier (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract with Rochester of the AHL for the 2019-20 season, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.
Leier is currently recovering from an undisclosed surgery, but is expected to be ready for the upcoming season. While Leier posted a solid 42 points in 69 games last season for a couple of AHL organizations, he's viewed as more of a depth piece than anything else.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...