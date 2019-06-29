Leier (undisclosed) signed a one-year contract with Rochester of the AHL for the 2019-20 season, Jason Wolf of The Buffalo News reports.

Leier is currently recovering from an undisclosed surgery, but is expected to be ready for the upcoming season. While Leier posted a solid 42 points in 69 games last season for a couple of AHL organizations, he's viewed as more of a depth piece than anything else.