Luukkonen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Thursday.

Buffalo took Luukkonen in the second round (58th overall) of last year's draft. Known as an athletic backstop with a tremendous glove hand, the Finn crafted a .909 save percentage over 24 games playing for LeKi Lempaala in a league called Mestis. Getting Luukkonen under contract makes a lot of sense for the Sabres, as Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson will be free agents as of July 1 and the club severely lacks organizational depth at the position.