Luukkonen (lower body) won't be available against the Islanders on Monday as the team awaits more details regarding his injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is just the latest Sabres netminder to find himself dealing with an injury, as the club will utilize fifth-string option Michael Houser versus New York on Monday. With the club already eliminated from playoff contention, any number of guys could get a start heading into the final three contests, including Dustin Tokarski and Linus Ullmark.