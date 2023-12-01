Luukkonen allowed six goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.

It was a rough night for Luukkonen, who allowed three goals in the first period in the eventual 6-4 defeat. The 24-year-old netminder had been playing well prior to Thursday's outing, going 3-1-0 with a .942 save percentage in his previous five appearances. Luukkonen is now 6-4-1 with a .905 save percentage on the campaign. Eric Comrie will likely get the start Saturday when the Sabres visit the Hurricanes.