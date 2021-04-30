Luukkonen stopped 35 of 39 shots Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

The rookie had little to no chance on any of the four goals he allowed, dropping his second straight decision. Luukkonen has started three games for the Sabres and has had to make 35-plus saves in all three of them. Despite that heavy volume, Luukkonen owns a respectable .908 save percentage to start his NHL career.