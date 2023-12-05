Luukkonen (illness) won't suit up Tuesday against Detroit, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Devon Levi will be summoned from AHL Rochester to serve as Eric Comrie's backup against the Red Wings. Luukkonen has provided a 6-5-1 record this season with a 2.81 GAA and a.907 save percentage over 13 games played. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup versus the Bruins.