Luukkonen (lower body) will miss the final three games of the season, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

The Sabres have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Luukkonen's lower-body injury, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for next season's training camp. The 22-year-old rookie will finish the campaign having compiled a 1-3-0 record while posting a 3.87 GAA and a .906 save percentage in limited action with the big club.