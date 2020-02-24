Upshall announced he was retiring from professional hockey Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Upshall played just 12 games in Switzerland for Ambri-Piotta this season in which he notched four goals, three helpers and 51 PIM. Over the course of his 15-year NHL career, the winger racked up 138 goals and 146 helpers in 759 games with Nashville, Florida, Philadelphia, Arizona, St. Louis and Columbus.