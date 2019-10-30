Scottie Upshall: Signs overseas
Upshall signed with HC Ambri-Piotta of the Swiss League, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Upshall tried his hand on a PTO with the Stars this preseason but couldn't make the cut. After not receiving an offer through the first month of the season, Upshall will play overseas for the first time in his career. He's signed through Dec. 25. After his deal expires, Upshall hopes to represent Team Canada in the Spengler Cup, an international competition in which NHL players are unable to participate.
