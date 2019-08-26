Stars' Scottie Upshall: Secures tryout
Upshall will join the Stars at training camp on a professional tryout agreement, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Upshall unsuccessfully tried out with the Oilers last season and didn't end up playing professionally in 2018-19. As such, it seems unlikely things will be any different in Dallas, though his experience (759 NHL games) could help him earn a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.