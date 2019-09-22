The Stars released Upshall from a professional tryout agreement Sunday, Jeff Odom of the team's official site reports.

Upshall hasn't played since the 2017-18 season after dealing with a knee injury and a lacerated kidney. The 34-year-old appeared to have a solid camp, but the Stars are tight on rosters spots. With 10 days until the season starts, Upshall may still get a tryout with another squad.