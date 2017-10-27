Burrows (undisclosed) is dealing with a "nagging" issue and will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Burrows' status for Friday evening's contest likely won't be determined until the Senators take the ice for pregame warmups, but if he's unavailable, the recently recalled Jack Rodewald will likely slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Devils.