Senators' Alex Burrows: Game-time call Friday
Burrows (undisclosed) is dealing with a "nagging" issue and will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Burrows' status for Friday evening's contest likely won't be determined until the Senators take the ice for pregame warmups, but if he's unavailable, the recently recalled Jack Rodewald will likely slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut against the Devils.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...