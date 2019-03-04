Nilsson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 28-year-old, who's on his sixth team in six NHL seasons, set a new career high with his 11th win of the year, eight of which have come in a Sens jersey. Nilsson doesn't have a lot of fantasy appeal, posting a 3.78 GAA and .898 save percentage over his last 10 outings, but he should continue to get a steady workload behind Craig Anderson.