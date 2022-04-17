Forsberg made 36 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

It was a bit of a rough go for Forsberg -- the Leafs never led until they won it in overtime. Despite his strong performance in 2022, Forsberg just couldn't brick up the net to preserve any lead. Looking forward, you need to keep his name on a little cheat sheet for 2022-23. Forsberg has delivered a top-five save percentage since the calendar flipped at New Year's, and he could surprise next season.