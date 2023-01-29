Forsberg made 28 saves in a 5-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Sure, he shut out the Habs. But he was dialled in Friday against the Maple Leafs and allowed just two goals. And he allowed just a single snipe in relief Wednesday against the Isles, although the win went to Cam Talbot. Forsberg is likely to continue his hot streak Tuesday in a rematch against the Canadiens.