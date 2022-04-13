Forsberg made 24 saves in a 4-1 victory in Detroit on Tuesday.

The only puck that got past him came at 12:27 of the second when Tyler Bertuzzi scored a power-play marker from the right side of the net after a rebound off the end boards. Forsberg is 3-2-0 in his last five starts and has been much better on the road (2 47 GAA and .923 save percentage) than at home. He's just 3.08 and .911 in his own barn. Forsberg's splits can help guide you with spot starts over the last few weeks.