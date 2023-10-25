Forsberg surrendered five goals on 18 shots before being replaced for the start of the third period in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Buffalo.

Forsberg made some incredible saves, but he also had some bad luck. The first Buffalo goal came on a two-on-one and the second was a tip-in. The third was a fluky goal that ricocheted off Forsberg's skate and in from behind the net. The Sabres' fourth marker was a tip-in, and the fifth was a redirection. Forsberg delivered some excellent work prior to Tuesday, so let's hope the current alternating start/sit cycle schedule continues for a while.