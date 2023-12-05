Forsberg will guard the home goal versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Forsberg is being rewarded with a second straight start after his 39-save shutout over the Kraken on Saturday. The 31-year-old has had little other success this season, going 4-4-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .882 save percentage through eight outings. The Rangers are a much more challenging opponent -- they've won six of their last eight games.