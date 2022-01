Forsberg will guard the road cage during Thursday's matchup with the Penguins.

Forsberg was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Sabres, turning aside 29 of 31 shots, but he was ultimately stuck with his seventh loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old backstop will try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's won three of its last four contests.