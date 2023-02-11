Forsberg will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Forsberg has won his last three starts, giving up six goals on 93 shots in wins over Montreal twice and Toronto. Forsberg is 11-10-2 with a 3.13 GAA and .905 save percentage. He has a tough matchup against Edmonton, who are third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.70 goals per game.