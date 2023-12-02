Forsberg will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Seattle, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Joonas Korpisalo played in Friday's 4-2 loss to Columbus. The 31-year-old Forsberg has provided a 3-4-0 record this season with a 3.51 GAA and an .850 save percentage across seven games played. The Kraken rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.79 goals per contest.
