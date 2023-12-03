Forsberg made 39 saves in a 2-0 win over the Kraken on Saturday.

Forsberg came into Saturday with an .850 save percentage, which was the lowest in the NHL among netminders with five or more games played. But he was dialled in and especially strong in the third when the Kraken outshot the Sens 15-3. It was Forsberg's first shutout this season (seven games), and his fourth in the NHL. Unfortunately, neither he nor Joonas Korpisalo have impressed this season, but this performance almost warrants another run in the blue paint.