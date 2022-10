Watson picked up his first point Tuesday in a 7-5 victory over the Bruins.

Watson picked up the lone assist on the game winner as he intercepted an Anton Stralman pass behind the net and found Mark Kastelic in the slot. Kastelic easily beat Jeremy Swayman to make the score 6-3 at the time. Watson had one hit in 7:57 of action as he is seeing fourth line duty at this time.