Watson (illness) is expected to return to action Sunday against St. Louis, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Watson has supplied six points, 52 shots on goal, 109 hits and 56 PIM in 50 games this season. He is projected to play alongside Parker Kelly and Dylan Gambrell after sitting out Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago.
