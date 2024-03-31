Tkachuk registered a goal and an assist in the 3-2 road win over the Jets on Saturday.

With only 1:45 left in regulation, Tkachuk potted a power-play goal for the eventual game winner for his 33rd on the season. He also added a primary helper in the second frame, eight hits, six shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 22:34 of ice time. This was his fourth multi-point marker in his last five appearances. The 24-year-old captain has established himself as an elite power forward in the NHL and can be relied upon as a consistent fantasy producer in multiple categories.