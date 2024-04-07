Tkachuk scored a goal and an NHL-record 16 hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Zdeno Chara had 17 on Nov. 3, 1999, but that came before the NHL started tracking hits. Tkachuk also fired seven shots and had a minor penalty in Saturday's contest. He has 34 goals, 33 assists, 270 hits and 333 shots in 75 games this campaign. Tkachuk is maturing into his leadership role in Ottawa, and his impact as the league's best power forward will only increase.