Tkahuck registered a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.
Tkachuk has three multi-point games over his last six contests, racking up a combined four goals and five assists, including four power-play points, in that span. The winger leads the Senators with 31 goals, reaching the 30-goal mark for the third straight season. He is still within reach of his career high of 35 goals from last year.
More News
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Picking up pace in last five games•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Hat trick against Isles•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Tallies in overtime loss•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Good to go•