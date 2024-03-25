Tkahuck registered a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Tkachuk has three multi-point games over his last six contests, racking up a combined four goals and five assists, including four power-play points, in that span. The winger leads the Senators with 31 goals, reaching the 30-goal mark for the third straight season. He is still within reach of his career high of 35 goals from last year.