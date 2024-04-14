Tkachuk scored two goals and added one assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

His first goal was on the power play in the first; it was Tkachuk's 36th goal of the season which set an NHL career mark. His 37th goal came on the power play less than a minute into the third. Tkachuk also tied his franchise record with 12 shots on Saturday. And he added eight hits. Tkachuk not only established a new career mark for goals, but he's also set ones for shots (356) and hits (290) this season, too.