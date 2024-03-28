Tkachuk tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Tkachuk grabbed an assist on Drake Batherson's tally in the first period before adding a goal in the final minute of the frame, directing a Thomas Chabot feed past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to extend Ottawa's lead to 5-0. It's the third straight two-point game for Tkachuk, who now has five goals and 11 points in his last seven contests. Overall, the 24-year-old winger's up to 32 goals, three shy of a career high, and 63 points through 70 games this season.