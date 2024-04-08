Tkachuk produced an assist and added two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

With the game on the line in overtime, Tkachuk added his 34th assist to the goal by Jake Sanderson for their first win in four games. Tkachuk also added two shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating in 21:37 of ice time. This was his fifth point in the past five games and he is now at 68 points over 78 contests this season. He looks to face off against his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, in Florida on Tuesday.