Tkachuk had a goal and an assist and scored the only goal in the shootout in a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

The goal was his 35th, which equaled his career mark set last season. And it was Tkachuk's 100th goal over his last three seasons. The power winger has fired 344 shots, and with three games remaining, Tkachuk's prolific shooting ways will likely establish a new career high. He's just three shots from matching the 347 he fired last season.