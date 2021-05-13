Tkachuk registered an assist to complement six shots and hits apiece in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Ottawa's fourth overall pick from the 2018 draft may have notched a career high in points had there been a full season, as Tkachuk still managed 17 goals and 19 assists through 56 games. The pending restricted free agent has completed all three years of his entry-level contract with the Senators.