Tkachuk scored two goals, including the game winner, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton.

The winner came on a pretty 2-on-1. Tkachuk's first came when his centering pass from behind the Oilers' net bounced off both defender Adam Larsson and goalie Mikko Koskinen, and into the net. The talented teen now has 19 goals and 39 points in 64 games. The Sens are Tkachuk's team now. And the sky is the limit.