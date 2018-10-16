Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots and laid down four hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

In his first four NHL contests, Tkachuk has been giving his opponents nightmares all over the rink. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft has three goals, six points, 14 shots on goal, 13 hits and a plus-5 rating. Tkachuk is very quickly proving that he's a legitimate threat every time he touches the ice.