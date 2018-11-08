Tkachuk (leg) will return against the Golden Knights on Thursday, TSN's Brent Wallace reports.

Tkachuk technically remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, but he should be activated in short order. The 19-year-old rookie with the rich hockey pedigree produced six points -- including a plus-5 rating -- over his first four NHL games, and he'll almost assuredly reprise his role as a top-six contributor with a spot on the man advantage.