Senators' Colin White: Snaps drought with two-point effort
White tallied a goal, an assist and five shots during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
White had been held off the scoresheet in each of his previous three outings, but he was clicking well on the second line with Mark Stone and Brady Tkachuk throughout Saturday's game. With 10 goals and 25 points in 38 games, the 19-year-old rookie is showing why he was a first-round selection in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and should be owned in deeper leagues and dynasty formats.
