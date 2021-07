White couldn't really get going in 2020-21, finishing with his lowest assist total since 2018 with just eight helpers. He did score 10 goals, however.

So far, White's assists have gone the wrong way since 2018 - from 27 to 16 to eight, which is not an encouraging trend. White will still get plenty of chances, but he'll need to show more production before earning a slot in most redraft leagues.