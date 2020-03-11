Brown posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Brown has flown under the radar somewhat, producing a career-high 43 points in 70 games in his first year as a Senator. The 26-year-old winger has added 170 shots and a minus-4 rating this season -- he won't help much outside of the scoring categories, but he typically plays in all situations.