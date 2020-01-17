Brown finished with two points, scoring a power-play goal and tallying an assist in a 4-2 loss to Vegas on Thursday

Brown's goal was his first with the man advantage this season, to go along with just one assist. Playing over 20 minutes a night in 2019-20, a big leap from 13:48 a season ago, Brown is a favorite of head coach D.J. Smith and will continue seeing plenty of opportunities with the Senators, especially if he continues producing on special teams.