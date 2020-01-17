Senators' Connor Brown: Notches power-play marker
Brown finished with two points, scoring a power-play goal and tallying an assist in a 4-2 loss to Vegas on Thursday
Brown's goal was his first with the man advantage this season, to go along with just one assist. Playing over 20 minutes a night in 2019-20, a big leap from 13:48 a season ago, Brown is a favorite of head coach D.J. Smith and will continue seeing plenty of opportunities with the Senators, especially if he continues producing on special teams.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.