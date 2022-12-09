Brassard scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
Brassard got the Senators on the board after Drake Batherson found him following a Stars turnover in their own zone. The goal was Brassard's fourth of the season. He's been in and out of the lineup lately as a depth forward, and with seven points, 36 shots, 35 hits and a plus-3 rating in 18 contests, the 35-year-old can be safely left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.
